Teenager killed in celebratory firing in Bihar

Patna, May 3 A 17-year-old boy was killed during a celebratory firing in Bihar's Bhojpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Aryan Kumar (17) was a son of a CRPF personnel.

He was watching a dance programme held during a marriage function where one Karia Yadav, under the influence of alcohol, fired several rounds. One of the bullets hit Aryan's neck.

He was declared dead on arrival at Sadar Hospital, Arrah, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

As per an eyewitness, some female dancers were performing on the stage. Karia Yadav got on to the stage, and started firing with a country-made pistol.

"We have identified the accused. He has been booked under the charge of murder. Raids are on to nab him," Saurav Kumar, the SHO of Chandi police station, said.

