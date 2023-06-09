Teenager shot at in Delhi, police launches probe

New Delhi, June 9 A 19-year-old teenager was shot at by unidentified persons in Delhi's Trilokpuri area, an official said on Friday.

The injured has been identified as Karan, a resident of Trilokpuri.

According to police, on Thursday information regarding the gun shot at Block-32, Trilokpuri was received at Mayur Vihar police station.

"The injured Karan was taken to Dharamshila hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Subsequently, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered," said a senior police official.

The official said that the CCTV footage of the place of incident is being analysed and the identity of accused persons is being established.

