Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav Come Face-to-Face at Patna Airport; Video Goes Viral

Yadav brothers, who are campaigning against each other in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, bumped into each other at Patna Airport. Both Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav were caught on camera not speaking to each other. The video has gone viral on social media as users react to Tej Pratap's mute expression as his younger brother walked away. Tej Pratap didn't try to speak to Tejashwi either.

The video recorded by YouTuber Samdish at the Patna Airport, in which Tej Pratap says to reporters why they keep asking him about Tejashwi. Janshakti Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav was seen surfing clothes at a shop inside the airport. He was checking out Nehru jackets when an aide came and told him that Tejashwi was passing by the store.

The camera direction then turned towards Tejashwi, who was seen with Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani. Sahani was named as a Deputy Chief Minister candidate for Bihar, as Tejashwi was named asthe Chief Minister's face.

Tejashwi waves at YouTuber Samdish, who looks like he wants to communicate with his elder brother. He does not speak directly to Tej Pratap, but asks Samdish, "Shopping kara rahe hain Bhaiya? (Is Bhaiya buying you something?" The YouTuber replies, "He is giving me a gift." Tejashwi says, "You are very lucky."

Tejashwi Yadav shakes hands with Samdish, as Mukesh Sahani told Samdish that s they are heading to a rally. The camera moves again, and Tej Pratap is seen silently staring at his younger brother as he walks away. He turns and goes back into the store. When the YouTuber asks him if he is not on talking terms with Tejashwi, Tej Pratap first feigns ignorance and later adds, "He is doing fine."

During the Bihar election period

Tej Pratap's party issued tickets to 22 candidates, including his family's bastion ,Raghopur, where Tejashwi is the RJD's candidate. Speaking to the media during the campaign trail, he has said, "This is a battleground. There is no brother, no nephew, only the enemy." In a swipe at Tejashwi, he has called him a "child" and said he would hand him a "jhunjhuna" (rattle toy) after the polls.