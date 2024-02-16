Tejashwi joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Patna, Feb 16 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday in Bihar’s Rohtas district.

This was the first time when the two top leaders of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were seen together after Nitish Kumar severed ties with the INDIA bloc.

The two were seen in a red SUV on the GT Road (NH 19) in the district. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and Chenari MLA of the Congress party, Murari Gautam, were also seen in the vehicle.

“People of this region have been waiting for Rahul Gandhi for a long time. It is a historic place and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will also turn historic here. It is the workplace of Babu Jagjivan Ram. Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets to bring justice for the people of the country,” said Meira Kumar.

After the roadshow in Rohtas, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will go to Dhanecha Inter College ground for a public meeting there.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach adjoining Kaimur district and later enter Uttar Pradesh at Chandauli border.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor