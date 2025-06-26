Tejashwi slams Nitish-led Bihar govt over unemployment, lack of industrial development

Patna, June 26 Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government during the 'Chhatra Yuva Sansad' (Student Youth Parliament) held at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on Thursday.

Addressing a packed auditorium of students and youth, Tejashwi Yadav spoke on issues ranging from education, unemployment, lack of industrial development, and governance failures.

Tejashwi Yadav began his speech by slamming the state government, saying: "Bihar's youth want jobs, not drama. We want to create an education and industry-driven government, not one run on theatrics.”

He emphasised the need for industrial parks, educational hubs, and local job creation, adding: “Instead of being servants in other states, Bihari youth should become masters in their own state.”

Accusing Nitish Kumar of being disconnected from reality, Tejashwi Yadav said: “Nitish Kumar has gone into a coma. This government is a copycat government with no roadmap. When 8 crore youth raise their voice, Bihar will change.”

He further said that a united youth front could defeat all caste-based politics in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Taking an aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi Yadav said: “The PM visits Bihar but doesn’t talk about closed sugar mills. The youth of Bihar have thrown the NDA’s slogans into the dustbin. Now the youth will lead and make policies.”

He called the BJP a party of "hatred politics", contrasting it with the RJD’s promise of “love and development”.

He also criticised the two deputy CMs of Bihar, calling one “loud-mouthed” and the other “foul-mouthed".

“The BJP doesn’t even have a CM face. Mangal Pandey is the health minister but hasn’t raided even one hospital. A Dalit girl died over lack of a hospital bed,” he said.

In a passionate appeal, Tejashwi Yadav asked for a chance to prove himself as CM, pledging to deliver in 20 months what the NDA could not do in 20 years.

His major promises included the formation of a youth commission, 100 per cent domicile policy for Bihar government jobs, fee waiver for all government examination forms, guarantee of 275 academic days per year in schools, mandatory 80 per cent attendance for students, state-sponsored exam preparation for all graduates, world-class educational city on 2,000 acres of land, milk and egg for every child from BPL families, focus on core subjects like English, Math, and Science from Class 5, English fluency training for class 8 students, digital and physical libraries in every school, with mandatory reading hours.

Tejashwi Yadav also distributed pens to students, symbolically saying: “Pencil marks can be erased, but pen marks cannot. This pen is for changing Bihar’s destiny.”

He accused Minister Ashok Chaudhary of backing nepotism, alleging that his son-in-law got into a commission via RSS quota and now works as a lecturer without ever sitting for an exam.

“Tell me when and where did the interview happen? What will such a person teach?” Tejashwi Yadav questioned.

He also questioned the government’s motive behind issuing arms licenses to Panchayat representatives, calling it an admission of failure.

“We are distributing pens, they are distributing guns. This is jungle raj,” Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi warned of a conspiracy to remove voters from electoral rolls, particularly those receiving ration benefits, and announced a state-wide campaign starting next month to ensure that every eligible voter’s name remains on the list.

“We will fight even the Election Commission if needed. Check if your name is on the voter list,” Tejashwi said.

The event, however, ended in a chaos as the crowd surged to meet Tejashwi Yadav. The glass door of the main entrance broke, causing minor injury to one individual. The injured person was later given first-aid.

