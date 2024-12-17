Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish Kumar for his upcoming Pragati Yatra

Patna, Dec 17 Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday over his upcoming Pragati Yatra starting on December 23.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Nitish Kumar will use state resources and taxpayers’ money. He also mocked Nitish Kumar for renaming his yatra multiple times, calling it evidence of mental instability and indecisiveness.

He asked a series of questions to the Chief Minister ahead of the Pragati Yatra.

Tejashwi questioned the outcomes of Nitish Kumar’s previous Samadhan Yatra of 2023, suggesting that many public grievances and issues raised by representatives remain unresolved despite assurances.

He criticised the Chief Minister for bypassing public concerns and focusing more on discussions with officials, making the yatra seem ineffective for direct public benefit.

Tejashwi accused Nitish Kumar of spending crores of rupees on travel, snacks, and promotional activities in a state grappling with poverty.

He framed this expenditure as unnecessary and a misuse of public funds.

The Opposition leader pointed out the failure of the liquor prohibition policy, alleging that liquor is still widely available due to police connivance, making prohibition enforcement a farce. He said that the tour was characterised as a way to perpetuate corruption:

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the corruption is at the grassroots level. He alleged that the Chief Minister is going for the Yatra for personal or political gains.

He said that Nitish Kumar was detached from ground realities, prioritising his convenience over meaningful public engagement.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to embark on the first phase of his newly renamed Pragati Yatra, scheduled to take place from 23 December to 28 December 2024.

As per the schedule of Pragati Yatra’s first phase, Nitish Kumar will visit West Champaran (Bettiah) on December 23. After staying overnight in Valmiki Nagar, will go to East Champaran (Motihari) on December 24. As the Christmas Holiday is on December 25, there is no program on that day. He will visit Sheohar and Sitamarhi on December 26, he will visit Muzaffarpur on December 27 and on 28 December, he will visit Vaishali and then return to Patna.

