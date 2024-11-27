Tejashwi Yadav criticises Samrat Choudhary for his quota remarks on Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna, Nov 27 Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticise Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary for his quota remarks against the former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

On Tuesday, Chaudhary said that Lalu Prasad Yadav had not provided reservations to "even a single person". In response, Tejashwi Yadav highlighted Lalu Prasad Yadav’s decision to increase reservation for marginalised communities from 12 per cent to 14 per cent during his tenure as Chief Minister, asserting that such statements by Chaudhary were baseless and politically motivated.

“Lalu Yadav’s government was the first to expand reservation benefits, increasing the quota for backward classes from 12 per cent to 14 per cent. Samrat Chaudhary also mentioned the implementation of reservations in Panchayati Raj but the groundwork for the policy was laid during Rabri Devi’s tenure. The policy faced legal challenges but was eventually implemented under Nitish Kumar's administration,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi accused Samrat Chaudhary of misrepresenting facts to serve political narratives.

He also accused Chaudhary of dishonesty and alleged that his recent association with the BJP might be influencing his statements.

He reminded that Chaudhary, who had been a member of RJD in the past, was contradicting established historical facts about the Mandal Commission's implementation as well.

Tejashwi also expressed strong opposition to the proposed Waqf Bill, vowing his party will protest against it. “I urge the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to publicly oppose the bill to adhere to the constitutional principles,” Yadav said.

