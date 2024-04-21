Tejashwi Yadav Responds to Nitish Kumar's 'Baal Baccha' Remark, Calls It a 'Blessing'

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'itna baal baccha' jibe at Lalu Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday that he respects Nitish Kumar and whatever the CM says for his family is going to be a blessing for them. Addressing a press conference, Tejashwi said that these types of remarks provide no benefit to the people of Bihar.

"I said this yesterday as well, we have all respect for Nitish Kumar. Whatever he says for our family, we see it as a blessing but these are personal things and won't be benefitting the people. This Lok Sabha election is going on and there is no benefit to the people of Bihar and the country by talking about all these things. This is a personal matter," he said.

The RJD leader added that when the time comes, he will write a book and explain everything.

"Now, the situation is that 4-5 people have hijacked our uncle (Nitish Kumar), and when the time comes, I'll write a book, I'll explain all these things. It's not the first time that he has said this, he said this in the 2020 elections as well. I can only pray that his health remains good, and he lives happily. It's not in our culture that we say something to someone who is a father figure to us," Tejashwi said. The press conference by Tejashwi was held after former Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) party leader and Katihar MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser joined RJD on Sunday.

Tejashwi's response to Nitish Kumar's statement came after the latter on Saturday taunted Lalu Prasad over the leadership mantle in the party being passed from one family member to the other and asked if someone should have so many children. "Some people claim everything these days. They appointed their wives when they were removed. Now, it is their children these days. 'Ab paida to bahut kar diya. Itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha?'. Now they have involved their sons, daughters, and everyone. They keep saying something or other everywhere. They forget the old things, hence, I want to tell everyone that no work used to get done. People could not get out, there were no roads or education," Kumar said.

Lalu Prasad's two daughters - Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya - are in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections. RJD has fielded Misa Bharti from Pataliputra and Rohini Acharya from Saran Lok Sabha seat. Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases of Lok Sabha polls. Polling was held in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls at Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad on April 19