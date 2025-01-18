Telangana Accident: 2 Dead, 5 Injured After Private Bus Collides with Another Vehicle in Suryapet

Suryapet, Telangana (January18, 2025): A deadly accident occurred around 2 a.m. today near Venkateshwara Engineering College in Suryapet. A private bus travelling from Guntur to Hyderabad collided with another bus from behind due to overspeeding.

Two people lost their lives in the crash. Four others sustained injuries, and one reported to be in serious condition.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, according to the Inspector of Suryapet police station.