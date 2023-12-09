Telangana CM Revanth Reddy assigns portfolios to 11 cabinet ministers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, allocated portfolios to 11 ministers in his newly formed cabinet. As per a gazette notification from the state government, Reddy retained the Municipal Administration and Urban Development portfolio, along with General Administration, Law and Order, and all unallocated portfolios. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was assigned the Finance and Planning, as well as the Energy portfolios.

The portfolio allocation, approved by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, includes Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy overseeing Irrigation and Food & Civil Supplies, Damodar Rajanarsimha in charge of Health and Family Welfare, and Science and Technology, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy handling Roads and Buildings and Cinematography. Other assignments include Duddilla Sridhar Babu for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for Revenue & Housing, and Information & Public Relations, and Ponnam Prabhakar for Transport and BC Welfare. Konda Surekha will handle Environment and Forests, and Endowment, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) will oversee Panchayat Raj & Rural Development and Women & Child Welfare, and Tummala Nageswara Rao will be responsible for Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, Handlooms, and Textiles. Jupally Krishna Rao was assigned the portfolios of Prohibition and Excise, and Tourism and Culture.

Revanth Reddy assumed office as Telangana Chief Minister on December 7, following the Congress's victory in the state Assembly polls. The first session of the third Telangana Legislative Assembly began on Saturday with the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs. However, BJP MLAs abstained from the session, alleging rule violations in the appointment of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as Pro Tem Speaker.