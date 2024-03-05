Telangana CM seeks Centre’s support for various projects

Hyderabad, March 5 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking Centre’s support for various projects in the state.

The Chief Minister sought funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide drinking water to every household in the state.

Revanth Reddy along with Governor Tamili Sai Soundararajan gave a warm send-off to the Prime Minister at Begumpet Airport on his return after a two-day visit to the state.

The Chief Minister requested PM Modi to allot 29 IAS officers to Telangana. He also demanded setting up of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad and Centre’s support for expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail and development of Musi Riverfront.

Revanth Reddy sought the Centre’s cooperation for construction of an elevated corridor on Hyderabad-Srisailam national highway passing through the Amrabad forest area.

The PM Modi was told that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 3 crore in 2022-23 for preparation of a detailed project report of the elevated corridor to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 7,700 crore.

The CM requested the Centre to accord speedy clearance as the project would ease traffic movement between Hyderabad and Srisailam. This would also reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh by 45 km.

CM Revanth mentioned that though NTPC has power production capacity of 4,000 MW, the previous government achieved production of only 1,600 MW. He sought Centre’s cooperation for additional power production of 2,400 MW.

Stating that Telangana is ready to build Tummidihatti lift irrigation project, the CM requested the PM Modi to make Maharashtra agree for land acquisition and water sharing.

While thanking the Centre for granting permission for construction of elevated corridors on Hyderabad-Ramagundam and Hyderabad-Nagpur highways through defence lands, he requested transfer of 178 acres of land in Cantonment area to the state government.

He also sought transfer of 1,350 acres of military dairy farm lands (Tosha Khana) near Ponnala village for construction of 10 TMC Keshavpuram reservoir.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to transfer back to state Shameerpet field firing range (1038) whose lease has expired.

