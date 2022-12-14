Telangana Congress calls for protest after police raids poll strategist Kanugolu's office

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has given a call to protest the arrest of several of its leaders over alleged derogatory posts against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the ruling state government.

According to police, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department conducted searches at the office of Sunil Kanugolu, who is working for Congress as a political strategist in Telangana. The Cyber Crime police said that it had on Tuesday night conducted a raid on the party's war room and seized several computers.

"We have registered five First Information Reports (FIR) based on five different complaints for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media against the opposition party. We came to know that the posts were made from this place," said KVM Prasad, (Cyber Crime ACP).

The TPCC said it is protesting the house arrest of its leaders, Mallu Ravi, Anil Yadav and another senior leader.

Manickam Tagore, Congress Telangana state incharge tweeted, "Without following due process of law, KCR police have arrested our staff. No search warrant, no notice under 41A CrPC given. Complete violation of SC judgment in DK Basu case. @KTRTRS & Commi CV Anand will be held accountable for this lawlessness".

"For this FB post Telangana Congress War room headed by #SunilKanugolu team at Hyderabad was raided and 50 computers taken ... Data stolen ... Five of our Professional partners arrested illegally without FIR .. Now I am posting the same let @TelanganaCMO arrest me ... #HitlerKCR,"he tweeted.

Telangana Congress tweeted, "Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy @revanth_anumulawas targeted by two senior BJP leaders, including the finance minister, in Parliament. Now in Telangana, B-Team Terasa is attacking and seizing the Congress strategist's offices. Fear of Terasa-BJP means victory of Congress!".

It is learnt that Police are examing the personal computers and laptops seized and are looking into the social media pages being run by Kanugolu team.

According to reports, Congress leaders staged protests outside Kanugolu's office and have demanded answers from police officers.

( With inputs from ANI )

