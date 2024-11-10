Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 165 cybercriminals in 6 months

Hyderabad, Nov 10 Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 165 cyber criminals from across the country during the last six months.

TGSCB director Shikha Goel said on Sunday that these cyber criminals were involved in 76 cases registered at seven cybercrime police stations in the state.

In an initiative to combat cybercrimes in the state, seven cybercrime police stations were established in the state and became operational in April 2024.

She said that this is the first time since its creation, that the bureau has started apprehending accused involved in cybercrimes. These arrested cybercriminals were found involved in 795 cases in Telangana and 3357 cases across the country.

TGSCB director said the information about the arrest of these accused persons by the TGCSB has been shared with the concerned police stations across the country. This is a result of a thorough investigation by the Investigating officers of TGCSB cybercrime police station coupled with the technical support provided by the headquarters technical teams.

These accused were arrested from various regions of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, New Delhi, Gujrat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal. Most of them were arrested under extremely challenging conditions such as the social/demographic and geographical conditions including the threat of mob attacks, and non-cooperation from the local police in a few cases.

The criminals were found to be involved in various types of cybercrimes that as part-time jobs, business investment (Stock Trading) frauds, digital arrests, loan frauds, cyber slavery, hacking, advertisement fraud, impersonation, matrimonial fraud, and sextortion. The accused had different roles in the crimes like mule account holders, bank account suppliers, account operators, SIM suppliers, bank officials, travel agents and hackers.

According to the TGCSB director, during the analysis of criminal profiling, it is found that 45 per cent of them are graduates and postgraduates including B.Tech, MBA, and MCA; 20 per cent are intermediate, and 35 per cent of them are below SSC and Illiterates.

As many as 34 per cent of them are businessmen, 21 per cent are self-employed, 14 per cent are private employees and 14 per cent are unemployed. Nine per cent are students, 5 per cent of them are farmers and labourers; and 3 per cent of them are government employees.

The director said 49 per cent of the accused are in the age group of 21 to 30 Years; 28 per cent of them are in the age group of 31 to 40 years; 10 per cent of them are in the age group of 41 to 50 years; 5 per cent are below 20 years and 8 per cent are above 50 years

