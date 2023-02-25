Telangana: Final year MBBS student dies by suicide inside hostel room

A final year MBBS student of Nizamabad Government Medical College died by suicide inside his hostel room, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased student was identified as Dasari Harsha (22).

The incident came to light on Saturday morning, the police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent to District General Hospital for postmortem examination.

The exact reason behind Dasari Harsha of taking the extreme step of ending his life are not clear.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Harsha was having fun with his fellow students on Friday night.

However, after dinner, he went into his room and committed suicide.

The town police reached the spot and started an investigation, the police said.

According to police, Harsha's hometown is Chintaguda village of Jinnaram mandal of Manchiryala district and his father Srinivas is in the Gulf countries for employment while his mother is a housewife.

The Nizamabad Government Medical College, Principal K Indhra said, "He was a brilliant student. The reason behind the incident not know."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor