Telangana: Fire in three coaches of Falaknuma Express, no injuries reported

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 7 : A fire broke out in three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train, and no injuries were reported.

CH Rakesh, CPRO South Central Railway said, "Fire accident reported in Falaknuma Express. All the passengers got down. No casualties were reported, and the train was stopped between Bommaipally and Pagidipally. The fire broke out in three bogies, S4, S5, S6."

Further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor