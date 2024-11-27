Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at SSV Scrap Industry in Medchal–Malkajgiri; Efforts to Control Ongoing (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted at the SSV scrap industry, a plastic manufacturing unit in Jeedimetla, on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighting operations have been ongoing since the incident occurred, with fire tenders working to douse the flames.

#WATCH | Medchal–Malkajgiri, Telangana | A massive fire broke out at the SSV scrap industry, a plastic manufacturing unit in Jeedimetla, yesterday afternoon.



Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to control the fire have been underway, since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/pRFKhsfsbm — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

Assistant District Fire Officer Srinivas said teams are removing debris, and efforts are expected to continue until Tuesday. “Yesterday, 12 fire tenders were on-site; today, 8 are deployed. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and a detailed investigation will follow,” Srinivas said.

##WATCH | Assistant District Fire officer, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Srinivas says, "We are removing the debris. It may continue till tomorrow... Yesterday, 12 fire tenders were there, today 8 are there. We still don't know what caused the fire, everything will be investigated." https://t.co/rlgXQHth6wpic.twitter.com/HRns8imcKt — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire.