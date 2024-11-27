Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at SSV Scrap Industry in Medchal–Malkajgiri; Efforts to Control Ongoing (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 27, 2024 03:28 PM2024-11-27T15:28:54+5:302024-11-27T15:30:17+5:30

A massive fire erupted at the SSV scrap industry, a plastic manufacturing unit in Jeedimetla, on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighting operations

A massive fire erupted at the SSV scrap industry, a plastic manufacturing unit in Jeedimetla, on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighting operations have been ongoing since the incident occurred, with fire tenders working to douse the flames.

Assistant District Fire Officer Srinivas said teams are removing debris, and efforts are expected to continue until Tuesday. “Yesterday, 12 fire tenders were on-site; today, 8 are deployed. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and a detailed investigation will follow,” Srinivas said.

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

 

