Telangana govt offers up to 90% discount on traffic challans for violators

The Telangana police has announced a discount on pending traffic challans from December 26 to January 10, 2024. The discounts are approved by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The discounts on traffic fines are categorized based on the type of vehicle. The following discounts are approved:

For two-wheelers and autos, a discount of 80 percent is sanctioned.

A 60 percent discount for challans on four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers will have to pay 10 percent of the total fine, while the remaining 90 percent will be waived off.

Pushcarts and petty vendors have to pay 10 percent of the traffic challan, while the remaining 90 percent will be waived off.

The discounts in the state are offered in view of the mega national Lok Adalat on December 30 conducted under the supervision of the High Court of Telangana.



People have been advised to visit the Telangana traffic e-challan website, check the pending challan against their vehicles and pay the discounted amount online. It is estimated that about two crore traffic challans are pending across the state. Till March 31, 2022, a total of 2.4 crore challans were pending.Last year, the then-BRS government offered a discount to enable vehicle owners to clear their challans. For two-wheelers, a 75 per cent discount was offered, while for the rest of the categories, a 50 per cent challan amount was waived off. The traffic police had earned Rs 300 crore during the 45-day period. About 65 per cent of the challans were cleared.Paying your discounted traffic challans in Telangana is designed to be a secure and seamless process.

How do the discounts on challans work?

One has to log on to the Telangana traffic-integrated e-challan portal

Enter your vehicle details as usual and here all the challans will be displayed on one side.

Then, click on pay and you will be redirected to the payment portal where one has to pay only the discounted amount.

The sum total of pending traffic challans will be displayed as usual and depending on the kind and model of vehicle, the discount amount will be available.