Telangana govt starts disbursing free medicines, specs and KCR kits in Gadwal district

Telangana government has started the distribution of medicines, glasses and KCR kits under different schemes and initiatives, in Gadwal district, officials said on Friday.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government provides free medicines as a part of a welfare scheme to benefit the poor.

Dr. Sidhappa, deputy district medical and health officer (DHMO) of Gadwal, said the state administratiuon was distributing all types of medicines free of cost.

"We provide medicines for TB, malaria, diabetes and more. Our Asha workers distribute it in villages. Also, under the 'Kanti Velugu' initiative by the government, we'll provide free spectacles to the needy from next year," Dr. Sidhappa said.

"We are also providing a KCR kit, which comes with all the necessary items for a mother and her newborn," he added.

Alomg with KCR kits, the government is also giving a one-time grant of Rs 12,000 to parents of baby boys and Rs 13,000 for baby girls, he added.

Medicines are being supplied to mandals through Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Gadwal district, officials said, adding that there are 10 PHCs and 5 urban centres in Gadwal district.

"We get our medicine supplies from Mahbubnagar and deliver them to all PHCs for distribution. We have all general medicines and those for NCDs (Non-Communicable Diseases)," Hanumanth Reddy, pharmacist of DMHO stores, Gadwal, said.

"We also have provision for rapid tests for Covid and VTM kits. We also have spectacles for distribution under the 'Kanti Velugu' initiative, in addition to masks, sanitisers and PPE kits," Reddy said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor