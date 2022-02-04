Telangana has become centre for teachings on social equality of Sri Ramanujacharya: CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that it is a proud moment that Telangana has become a centre for teachings of Sri Ramanujacharya of social equality among the citizens after thousands of years.

Rao said it is wonderful that the Virat statue of Sri Ramanujacharya who depicted equality among the people is being installed in Hyderabad in Telangana. The CM hailed that Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and his followers have done a marvellous job in installing the statue.

The CM along with his wife visited Mutchintala and participated in Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroh celebrations on Thursday. Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy accorded a formal welcome to the CM and his wife.

The Chief Minister enquired about the arrangements with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, Sri Ramanujacharya had brought in revolutionary changes in the Bhakti Movement and worked for equality among all human beings. He said the pilgrims who visit this holy place get spiritual tranquillity and peace.

The Chief Minister said he is happy to note that at Mutchintala, all the facilities for the comfort of the devotees of Sri Ramanujacharya are made and in future, this place would become a major pilgrim centre for the devotees.

He said that the Telangana would further make its progress with the divine blessings of Sri Ramanuja. and would continue the spirit of Sri Ramanujacharya, who is above all.

The Chief Minister said that it is a great endeavour that Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy took the responsibility of collecting the funds and making other arrangements. He congratulated Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and his mission for the efforts.

The CM said that the state government would take all the necessary responsibilities for the function. He said from his family they would offer fruits and Prasadams for the Pandits.

