Telangana man arrested for killing crocodile, selling its meat

Hyderabad, July 31 Forest officials in Telangana have arrested a man for selling the meat of crocodile after killing the animal.

The arrest was made in Mulugu district, which was affected by recent floods.

Poachers caught a crocodile which had ventured onto the banks of Godavari River during the floods. They killed the animal and were selling its meat.

On receipt of the information, police conducted a raid at Chandrupatla village in Wajedu mandal on Monday. While one person was caught, others managed to escape. The officials seized the meat and body parts of the crocodile.

A Forest official said they have taken up investigation and are on the lookout for other poachers.

Due to incessant rains and floods, several crocodiles had ventured on the banks of Godavari and Krishna rivers. An increasing number of crocodiles are said to be hitting the shore for basking under the sun. They were found venturing into agricultural fields, ponds and other water bodies, worrying the residents.

The crocodiles were spotted in areas abutting the rivers in some villages in Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet and Mulugu districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor