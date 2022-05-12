Telangana: Man dials '100', requests two bottles of beer; arrested

Police have started a helpline to help citizens or prevent crime. But the police often get bogus calls on '100'.

In a similar incident that took place in Telangana. It was 2.30 pm. The phone of Vikarabad police control room rang. The police got a call from a man named Madhu. "I need help," he said. Police sent patrolling police to the Daulatabad address mentioned by Madhu. Thinking he was in trouble, the police rushed to his door.

Madhu told the police that all the liquor shops in Daulatabad were closed. So bring me two bottles of cold beer. The police were shocked when they heard Madhu's demand. The police thrashed Madhu at home and took him to the police station where a case was registered against him. According to reports, Madhu was intoxicated at that time.

The police are getting calls on 100 numbers for bogus or small reasons. One even complained that his wife was not making mutton curry. He was also drunk. In Madhya Pradesh, a woman complained that her boyfriend was not talking. The two had an argument. She had asked the police for help.