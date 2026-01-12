Telangana Mass Dog Killing: 300 Stray Dogs Allegedly Given Poisonous Injections in Shayampet; 9 Booked

Nine people, among sarpanches of villages in Telangana, were booked for giving poisonous injections to stray dogs. According to the information, the animal cruelty took place in Shayampet and Arepally villages in Hanumakonda district, allegedly killing 300 stray animals using lethal injections.

An FIR has been registered by the Shyampet Police Station against the nine people, including the Shyampet sarpanch, for allegedly killing 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages, according to the news agency ANI.

Hanumakonda, Telangana: An FIR has been registered by the Shyampet Police Station against the nine people, including the Shyampet sarpanch, for allegedly killing 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages.



According to the FIR, the sarpanch staff allegedly hired two… — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026

Also Read | ‘Will bury BJP leaders alive' in 2026: TMC MLA’s remarks spark controversy.

The incident was revealed on Sunday when police and veterinary doctors visited the villages to conduct a postmortem of the buried carcasses. An activist from Karimnagar district filed a complaint with Shayampet police stating that hundreds of stray dogs were killed within Shayampet and Arepally gram panchayat limits after two hired individuals administered them lethal injections between January 6 and 8.

According to the FIR, the sarpanch staff allegedly hired two people to kill the dogs by using a poisonous injection. Police have registered a case under Section 11(1)(a)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, as per the law. Further investigation is underway.