Telangana: Mobile Phone Explodes in Man's Pants Pocket in Kamareddy, No Injuries Reported

Telangana: A man in Kamareddy district narrowly escaped injury after his mobile phone exploded in his pants pocket. According to regional media reports, Enige Sayilu, a private medical practitioner and resident of Pitlam SC Colony, was at his clinic when he noticed smoke coming from his pants. Before he could react, the phone exploded and burned a hole in his pants.

Miraculously, Sayilu was unharmed, but the device was completely destroyed. Experts suggest that excessive heat, especially when using a non-company-approved charger, can cause mobile phones to overheat and explode.

The incident comes weeks after a 36-year-old man died in a similar accident. G. Rajini, a bank security guard, was killed July 21 when his cellphone exploded while he was riding a motorcycle on the Madurai-Paramakudi highway. The blast caused Rajini to lose control of the bike, resulting in fatal head injuries. His passenger, R. Pandi, 31, suffered injuries to his face and shoulders and was hospitalized.