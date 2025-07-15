Telangana opposes discussion on Andhra Pradesh's controversial project in CMs' meeting

Hyderabad, July 15 Ahead of the meeting of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers on river water disputes in Delhi on Wednesday, the government of Telangana has conveyed to the Centre that the Godavari-Banakacherla project proposed by the neighbouring state should not be on the agenda for the meeting.

The government of Telangana has written a letter raising objections to the agenda proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government, which included the controversial project.

The Centre has invited Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N. Chandrababu Naidu, for talks on inter-state water disputes in the presence of the Union Jal Shakti Minister.

Telangana, in its letter to Paatil, argued that there is no need for any discussions on Godavari-Banakacherla as the project does not have any approvals. It conveyed to the Centre that any discussion on the project would be a violation of relevant laws and tribunal awards.

Telangana Chief Secretary wrote a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, requesting for revision of the agenda.

"The agenda for the meeting be revised to defer any discussion on the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project until all statutory requirements, interstate consultations, and clearances are fully complied with and all objections resolved," read the letter.

The Andhra Pradesh government recently mooted the construction of the Godavari-Banakacherla project to utilise the Godavari river's flood waters.

Telangana has raised an objection to this and urged the Centre not to give any approval for the project as it would do injustice to projects in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh government reportedly mooted Godavari-Banakacherla as the single-point agenda for the meeting of chief ministers.

Telangana has already proposed a discussion on the approval for its pending projects in the Krishna and Godavari basins.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote a letter to Union Minister Paatil on Monday, requesting intervention to resolve outstanding issues of Telangana in the Krishna and Godavari basins.

He suggested that the meeting discuss their demand for clearance for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Telangana also wants a discussion on the Godavari (Inchampally)-Cauvery Link as part of the national perspective plan.

The Telangana government also sought a discussion on the request to permit it to use 200 TMC of flood waters at Inchampally for drinking and irrigation needs for the drought-prone areas in Telangana. It requested the Centre to fund the Inchampally project on par with the Polavaram project of Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor