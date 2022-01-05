Telangana reports 1,052 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Telangana reported 1,052 COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

The state reported 10 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases of the new variant of COVID-19 to 94, informed the Telangana government.

Out of the 94 cases of Omicron reported, 37 have recovered till now. The number of recoveries recorded on Tuesday stood at 240 taking the cumulative recoveries to 6,75,132.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stood at 4,033 while the cumulative COVID-19 positive cases stood at 6,84,023.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Telangana government announced that schools and educational institutions in the state will remain closed from January 8 to January 16.

This decision was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to review the pandemic situation in view of the COVID-19 cases rising sharply in Telangana.

The Chief Minister in the meeting had directed State Health Minister Harish Rao and medical officers to strengthen all types of infrastructure in government hospitals in the state and equip existing beds, oxygen beds, medicines and testing kits as required in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Minister also told people not to panic about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and urged them to be constantly vigilant and take self-control measures. He called on the people to remain vigilant at work and wear masks and abide by the COVID-19 rules issued by the government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor