Telangana: Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed for 4 Days in Mulugu District – Details Inside

The Telangana government has officially declared the closure of schools and colleges in Mulugu district in light of the upcoming Medaram Jathara, a renowned trade fair in South India. The District Collector, Tripathi, issued an order announcing holidays for educational institutions across Mulugu district on February 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2024, coinciding with the dates of the Medaram Jathara.

Medaram Jathara is a highly popular and revered event, recognized as the largest tribal fair in Asia. Often referred to as the Telangana Kumbh Mela, the fair is a significant cultural and religious gathering. Both government and private schools will remain closed during these dates to accommodate the festivities.

To facilitate the influx of devotees traveling to Medaram for the biannual festival, the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture has arranged special trains from February 21 to February 24. Additionally, the tourism department has introduced helicopter services for pilgrims attending the Medaram Maha Jatara festival. Operated by Thumbi Aviation, based in Bengaluru, these services were launched on February 17.

Medaram Mahajatara hosts the Medaram Kumbh Mela, attracting lakhs of devotees not only from Telangana but also from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other states. The festival spans four days, following tribal traditions, and has transformed from a modest tribal celebration into a major pilgrimage over the past eight years.

Situated in Medaram Village of Tadvai Mandal, deep within the thick forests of Mulugu district, the Jathara has been declared a State Festival since 1998. This year, the Medaram Jathara is scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 24, 2024, offering devotees a unique and spiritually significant experience during the four-day celebration.