Telangana seeks toll exemption on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway for Sankranti

Hyderabad, Dec 30 The Telangana government has urged Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to allow toll-free movement on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway during the Sankranti festival season.

Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has written a letter to Gadkari, seeking temporary toll-free movement on the highway during the Sankranti festival season from January 9 to January 18 to ease massive festive traffic.

He brought to the notice of the Union Minister that the highway witnesses a 200 per cent surge in traffic during the festive season.

Venkat Reddy noted that Sankranti is a big festival in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and there will be a surge in traffic, which starts from the weekend previous to January 13, and is mostly unidirectional from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

"The same traffic returns after 16th Jan upto the weekend, as can be seen from toll collection data at Panthangi, Korlapahad and Chilakallu. This surge in traffic is 200 per cent of the normal traffic. This leads to inordinate delay, which has been experienced at the toll points," he wrote.

“In addition to the above, various bottlenecks due to junctions, habitations, and ongoing works on the road also create traffic jams. The state government is coordinating the works of NHAI/NH (MoRTH) and traffic police to ensure smooth movement," the letter read.

The Central minister has been urged to allow free movement of vehicles from January 9 to 14 from Hyderabad to Vijayawada without any toll collection to ensure seamless movement.

The Telangana minister also requested that toll-free movement from Vijayawada to Hyderabad be permitted in the public interest from January 16 to 18.

Meanwhile, at a review meeting with officials, Venkat Reddy said there should be no traffic problems for those travelling for Sankranti. He asked them to proceed with a proactive action plan, keeping past experiences in mind.

He wanted all departments concerned to be on alert for three days before and three days after the festival. He directed that heavy vehicles should not be allowed on the highway during these days.

The R&B Minister also wanted the officials to establish a special control room. He said 108 ambulances, medical teams, Revenue, Police, R&B, and the NHAI should be on alert.

He told the officials that he would personally travel on the highway on a motorcycle to conduct on-the-spot inspections.

"I have written a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting a toll exemption during the Sankranti festival, when lakhs of people travel. If necessary, I will personally go and meet him," he said.

Venkat Reddy also stated that if necessary, the R&B department is ready to facilitate nominal payments at toll plazas.

He said plans should be prepared to prevent traffic jams on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor