Telangana to revive Nandi awards, rename it after Gaddar

Telangana to rename Nandi awardsHyderabad, Jan 31 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that the Nandi awards for excellence in Telugu cinema will be revived and will be named Gaddar awards after the popular balladeer who passed away recently. after Gaddar

Revanth Reddy made the announcement at a programme organised by the state government to pay tributes to Gaddar on his birth anniversary.

The Gaddar awards will be given every year on January 31 to poets, artists and film personalities. A government order will be issued in this regard.

Revanth Reddy said film personalities who met him demanded that Nandi awards be revived.

Nandi awards were last announced in 2017 and there have been demands from the Telugu film industry to revive the same.

Revanth Reddy recalled Gaddar’s contributions for spreading social awareness through his folk songs. He said it was Gaddar who raised the voice for statehood to Telangana.

The Chief Minister said when people’s aspirations were not fulfilled in Telangana state which was formed on the foundation of sacrifices, Gaddar had launched another movement.

He said the Congress government was inspired by Gaddar’s call for a people’s government.

Revanth Reddy said the Cabinet will discuss and take a decision on naming a district after Gaddar and also installing his statue on Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

Former Maoist ideologue and revolutionary balladeer Gaddar passed away on August 6, 2023. He was 74.

Gaddar, whose real name was Gummadi Vittal, became popular as a ‘people’s singer’ with his revolutionary songs, highlighting people’s problems.

He also acted in Telugu films ‘Maa Bhoomi’ and ‘Rangula Kala’. In ‘Maa Bhoomi’, he sang ‘Bandenka Bandi Katti’ which became a popular song.

On January 30, the Telangana government issued an order to officially celebrate Gaddar’s birth anniversary. It termed him as a revered figure in Telangana’s cultural and historical context.

The GO mentioned that Gaddar made remarkable contributions to the society in the fields of literature, social justice and advocacy for the underprivileged.

