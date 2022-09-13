Telangana urges Centre to name new Parliament after Ambedkar

Hyderabad, Sep 13 Telangana Legislature on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building after architect of the Indian Constitution Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

Both the houses of the State Legislature passed the resolution tabled by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

Minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao moved the resolution in the House.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress party fully supported the resolution. BJP legislator was not present in the House.

Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy announced the passing of the resolution unanimously by a voice vote.

Moving the resolution, K. T. Rama Rao said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao spoke about the greatness of Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar on Monday. The minister said Ambedkar showed the direction to the country and there was no better person than him for the new Parliament building to be named after.

Rama Rao said Ambedkar symbolised social justice, greatness of democracy and national integration. He recalled that Ambedkar fought against all kinds of discrimination and was a firm believer in equality.

The TRS leader said their party and leader KCR followed the principles of Ambedkar to achieve Telangana state after a 14-year-long struggle. He said if there was no Article 3 in the Constitution of India, there would have been no new states.

He quoted Ambedkar that if he finds the Constitution is misused, he will be the first person to burn it and that tyranny of the majority shall not be allowed. Minister KTR recalled that Ambedkar had observed that the Constitution is as good as the people who implement it.

KTR said Amedkar defined democracy as former and method of government whereby revolutionary changes in economic and social life of the people are brought about without bloodshed.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AIMIM member Ahmed Balala backed the resolution.

While speaking in Assembly on Monday, Vikramarka had urged CM KCR to pass a resolution in Assembly requesting the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

KCR had agreed to the suggestion and said there was no better person for the new Parliament building to be named after.

