Tension grips Danapur after dead body of Dahi Gop reaches home

Patna, Dec 24 Tension prevailed in Danapur on Tuesday after the body of Ranjeet Rai, alias Dahi Gop, reached his home. He succumbed to injuries sustained during a Saturday night firing incident that left one other person dead, the police confirmed.

The indiscriminate attack, which occurred on December 21 around 10 p.m. in the Pethiya Bazar area, targeted Ranjeet Rai and his aide, Gorakh Nath, as they returned from a cremation ceremony. Sources revealed that the assailants had been closely monitoring their movements and were waiting at the crime scene.

Ranjeet Rai, a prominent figure in Danapur, suffered five gunshot wounds and was admitted to Paras Hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts, he passed away on Tuesday. Gorakh Nath, who also sustained gunshot injuries, died at the scene of the attack.

The tragic incident has triggered unrest in the locality. Thousands gathered at Pethiya Bazar on Tuesday to pay their respects as Ranjeet Rai’s body was brought home.

The local administration, anticipating possible unrest, deployed over 500 police personnel to maintain law and order. Three Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), under the leadership of City SP West, are closely monitoring the situation.

His last rites were performed amid heavy police presence. Ranjeet Kumar alias Dahi Gop had several cases registered against him of murder, extortion, and Arms Act.

Police have intensified its investigations into the attack, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Early findings suggest Ranjeet Rai was the prime target, and Gorakh Nath was caught in the crossfire.

The police have appealed to residents to remain calm and refrain from actions that could escalate tensions. Meanwhile, measures are being taken to restore normalcy and reassure the community.

