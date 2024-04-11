Terror module busted in J&K's Baramulla; 3 held

Srinagar, April 11 The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials and grenades from their possession, an official said on Thursday.

The arrests were made in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

The police received input that some unidentified terrorists affiliated with LeT were moving in Baramulla town with the intent of targeting security forces.

The police said three persons identified as Owais Ahmad Waza, Basit Fayaz Kaloo and Faheem Ahmad Mir were assisting the terrorists and providing them with information about the security forces' movements.

According to the police, their intention was to disturb the peace process in Baramulla in view of forthcoming elections, orchestrated by their handlers across the border.

Upon receiving the information, an FIR was registered and investigations were launched, leading to arrests.

