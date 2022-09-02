Terrorism on decline in Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Sep 2 There has been a significant improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) due a series of successful anti-terrorism operations and a sharp decline in infiltration from Pakistan.

A joint strategy is being followed by security agencies leading to success in maintaining peace.

The efforts of security agencies have borne fruit with districts like Kupwara in north Kashmir bordering the LoC now becoming militancy-free.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Friday said that in recent times some infiltration attempts were made, however, majority of them were foiled strongly. He added that a couple of times some infiltrators managed to sneak to this part for which strategies have been made to track them down.

The DGP said that there is a strong security grid on the LoC because of which the infiltration has come down.

"The border grid is strong and discussions were held about making it stronger," he added.

The DGP praised the police, Army and other security agencies for their role in making Kupwara a militancy-free district and directed officers to be more vigilant and keep pressure on anti-national elements and their supporters.

He congratulated the people of Kupwara, particularly the youth, for their cooperation in making Kupwara a terror-free district. He said that youth of J&K have rejected the path of destruction and are participating in peace activities.

"Congratulations to the people and youth of Kupwara district for siding with peace," the DGP added.

He said that drug trafficking has increased as Pakistan is continuously sending drugs at a large scale to drag youth into the menace. It is also being used to generate funds for terror activities, he added.

He appealed to the religious leaders to sensitise the people, particularly the youth about the conspiracy and magnitude of the problem and added that we have to fight it collectively.

"I want to request the elders and the religious leaders to make people aware about narcotics smuggling and help stop it," the DGP said.

He added that terrorists are changing tactics and hybrid terrorists are using small arms to carry out terror activities.

He said that terrorists are using pistols to carry out terror incidents in urban areas and added that in recent times police along with other security forces have seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including pistols.

"Bringing a pistol and transporting it is easy. It is easy to carry out terror activities in urban areas with pistols. Pistol can be easily hidden in crowded places and used to target an innocent person. Such attempts were made in Srinagar in the last couple of years, and such attacks were also carried out in rural areas. We have recovered a major haul of pistols and grenades smuggled from Pakistan, besides that AK-47 rifles and other explosives have also been recovered," the DGP said.

"This is a tactical shift, it is easier to hide it and carry it. Lot of people who were using pistols have been eliminated or held."

Regarding the terror incident in south Kashmir on Friday in which a non-local labourer was injured by terrorists, he added that terrorist involved has been identified and would be brought to justice soon.

He said that one-third of militants are active in Kashmir compared to their numbers three years ago and the credit to bring down militancy goes to the people.

"Time has come to eliminate the remaining active terrorists as well," the DGP added.

Security agencies in Kashmir are working in a coordinated manner even as they keep a sharp vigil on anti-national and anti-social activities by increasing area domination and check points.

