Terrorist associate arrested from J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, June 29 A terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday in connection with a case pertaining to the busting of a narco-terror funding module, police said.

He has been identified as Showkat Ahmed Ganie alias R.K., resident of Shiekhpora Wathoora, Chadoora.A

Police said during the investigation, it came to fore that the arrested terrorist associate was also involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit.

