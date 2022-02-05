Terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter identified

Srinagar, Feb 5 Two terrorists killed in the encounter with the security forces at Zakura area in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district have been identified, officials said here on Saturday.

Police said, based on a specific input generated by the force regarding presence of terrorists in Rangpora Zakura area of Srinagar, a cordon and search operation was launched.

"During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," police said.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the gun battle.

They have been identified as Ikhlaq Ahmad Hajam, resident of Kujer Frisal Kulgam and Adil Nisar Dar, resident of Malangpora Pulwama, both linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF).

"As per police records, killed terrorists Ikhlaq Ahmad was active since June 2021 and Adil Nisar was active since August 2021. Both were categorized terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attack on Police/Security Forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, they were also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and reviving the OGW network," police said.

"It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist Ikhlaq was the mastermind behind the recent killing of HC Ali Mohammad at Hasanpora Anantnag on January 29, 2022. He was also involved in an IED blast on Qaimoh-Yaripora road on January 18, 2022."

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols and five hand grenades were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, the police said.

