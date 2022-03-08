The day people find alternative, BJP will be ousted from power: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee gave a clarion call to the Opposition to get united against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and asserted that the day the people will find an alternative the BJP government will be ousted.

"The BJP is still in power as there is no alternative. The day there is one, it will be ousted. We have to be active....we have to give a call for 2024 general elections to remove BJP," she said while addressing the newly formed TMC state committee.

Speaking on Monday's state Assembly ruckus, CM Banerjee said, "BJP is a 'dangabaaz' (rioter) and corrupted party...they want to destroy democracy...thanks to women MLAs of TMC for saving democracy in Vidhan Sabha yesterday." A ruckus broke out inside West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday, the first day of the budget session, as the Opposition protested over the alleged violence in the recently concluded civic elections.

Poll analyst Prashant Kishore was also present in Mamata Banerjee's state committee meeting amid fierce speculation of his break-up with the party.

The TMC formed a new state committee with most of her loyalists recently amid a perceived power tussle in the party between the old guard and the next-generation leaders.

Meanwhile, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaiprakash Majumdar on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress. He has been appointed as the state vice-president of TMC. "Jaiprakash Majumdar will be the TMC state vice-president," Banerjee said.

Earlier in January, Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal unit has issued a show-cause notice to Majumdar for "anti-party activities" and later suspended him.

Speaking about Darjeeling, the West Bengal CM said, "I want to see the people of Darjeeling smiling. I will sit with all the parties before Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) election and try to adjust with the other parties. We'll focus on GTA elections. I don't want anyone from the party to speak regarding Darjeeling."

( With inputs from ANI )

