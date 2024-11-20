‘The Sabarmati Report’: Actors Vikrant Massey & Rashi Khanna arrive in Bhopal to watch film with MP cabinet

Bhopal, Nov 20 'The Sabarmati Report' movie actors Vikrant Massey and Rashi Khanna arrived in Bhopal and met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday evening.

After exchanging greetings, CM Yadav along with Vikrant Massey and Rashi Khanna left to watch the film at a special screening organised in Bhopal. Other cabinet colleagues also joined them at Ashoka Open Theatre in Bhopal.

Notably, CM Yadav has spoken to Vikrant Massey over a video call and congratulated him for his work in it. Yadav had invited him to watch the film with the state cabinet. During the conversation, Massey expressed his gratitude for making the film tax-free in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister declared the movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in the state. He lauded the film, describing it as impactful.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ sheds light on the dark chapter of the past, watching it will help people understand the truth," CM Yadav said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda attended the special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' movie and congratulated the entire film team for bringing out the truth.

The movie, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, explores the events of the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station on February 27, 2002. The tragedy claimed the lives of 59 Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya and subsequently triggered riots across Gujarat.

