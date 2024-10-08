The Secret Meeting of the Prominent Dalit Ministers in the Congress Triggered Speculations About a Change of CM Leadership

If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah changes in the state, the Dalit community leaders are getting active. To acquire the seat, the meeting of the Dalit Ministers in the Congress is continuing and the Minister of Public Works, Govt. of Karnataka Satish L. Jarakiholi is meeting with many ministers and discussing the matter of the Dalit CM. Today Jarakiholi met with Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa.The secret meetings were being held among prominent ministers such as Dr. G. Parameshwar, Satish Jarakiholi, and HC Mahadevappa.

Sathish Jarkiholi met AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge triggering speculations about a change of leadership. It is said that he met Kharge and told him that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah changes, the Chief Minister will take over the responsibility. This visit created a stir in the Congress circle and gained political significance. As soon as the Dalit CM issue came to the fore, Public Works Minister Satish Jarakiholi's supporters campaigned for the next CM. Satish Jarakiholi, who had politely rejected the wishes of the supporters, said that he has prepared to become the CM in 2028 while saying that a few days ago, AICC president Mallikajurna in Delhi.

These internal developments within the Congress come at a time when the party appears deeply divided, with different factions maneuvering for influence. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is considered a strong candidate for the Chief Minister’s post should Siddaramaiah step down, but Jarakiholi’s recent actions have added uncertainty to the succession race. Parameshwar, Jarakiholi, and Mahadevappa are reportedly positioning themselves for a potential transition in leadership if the MUDA investigation further implicates Siddaramaiah. As the ED investigation progresses, it is clear that the Congress leadership in Karnataka faces pressure.

