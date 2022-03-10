"The voice of the people is the voice of God"Sidhu reacts on AAP's historic victory in Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday accepted the defeat of Congress in Punjab at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party. The development comes as AAP is leading as counting of votes is underway for Punjab assembly elections. Accepting the decision of people, Sidhu congratulated AAP. "The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!", he tweeted.

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were trailing from Amritsar East seat, according to initial poll trends. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur was leading over her nearest rival Majithia by a margin of 590 votes. On the election result front, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is trailing from his constituency Amritsar East seat, according to initial poll trends.

