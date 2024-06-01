There will be as many splits as there are parties in INDIA bloc after results: UP CM

Gorakhpur, June 1 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that due to the overwhelming support and blessings of the people, it was certain that a Modi government would be formed at the Centre on June 4 with a resounding majority.

Addressing reporters during the final leg of the seven phase Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, CM Adityanath said that the people have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a “viksit (developed)” and "atmanirbhar (self-reliant)” India and have given the BJP immense blessings.

Voting is underway in 57 seats across eight states, including 13 seats of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, namely Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bansgaon, Salempur, Ballia, Ghosi, Robertsganj, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Mirzapur.

He noted that in the last two-and-a-half months, political parties have taken their agendas and past achievements to the public, and voters have evaluated the governance records of various parties.

Exuding confidence, he said that Uttar Pradesh will play its role in the resounding victory of the BJP, and PM Modi will, once again, form the government at the Centre.

Reflecting on the development, CM Adityanath remarked on the positive changes in India over the past decade and in Uttar Pradesh under the double-engine government over the last seven years.

Crediting PM Modi's leadership for the development and progress witnessed across various sectors and sections of society, CM Adityanath said that his work has earned him and the BJP the people’s blessings across Uttar Pradesh and the country.

CM Adityanath expressed heartfelt gratitude to the voters for their enthusiasm despite adverse weather conditions, noting that high temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius had not deterred people from participating in the democratic process and strengthening it.

Encouraging young voters to align with PM Modi's vision for a bright future and ‘Viksit’ and ‘Atmanirbhar’ India, the UP CM urged them to participate actively in the movement to create a new India equipped with the best infrastructure; to gain worldwide respect and to strengthen democracy.

“Considering the support received in the country, it can be said that on June 4, when the people's decision comes, those who have worked for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat, for Virasat bhi-Vikas bhi, for the poor, and for the bright future of the youth will receive the blessings of the people,” he said.

He added that people should not pay heed to parties and people who are disheartened by their defeat and are trying to mislead the youth.

He said, "PM Modi recognises only four castes, i.e. the youth, poor, women, and farmers. The work he has done for them is earning him blessings of the people."

Slamming the Opposition leaders for questioning the PM’s meditation, CM Adityanath said that PM Modi serves Bharat Mata without getting tired, without deviating, without stopping and his spiritual devotion is his devotion for the nation.

He said that those who indulge in corruption, injustice, and immorality cannot understand the significance of spiritual devotion.

He said that to understand spiritual devotion, one needs a feeling of loyalty towards India's eternal values and ideals.

"Those who do not have a feeling of faith towards India, who have made it their life's purpose to tear apart India's eternal values and ideals, whose actions have been repeatedly rejected by the people, such people may mock PM Modi's meditation and national devotion, but the people of the country are wholeheartedly standing beside their leader," he added.

Mocking the review meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi at 3 P.M. on Saturday, CM Adityanath said that it will be good for the leaders of the INDIA bloc to sit and sip "thandai (cooling drink)" before June 4 in order to calm tempers.

“Because there will be as many splits as there are parties in the INDIA bloc after the election results are declared on June 4.

“They will then blame each other and hurl abuses at each other," he added and asserted that internal conflicts would erupt in the alliance post-election.

Claiming that the Election Commission of India was conducting the election process with complete impartiality, transparency, and honesty, CM Adityanath responded to the SP questioning the security of EVMs and the poll panel by dismissing the accusations as baseless.

He said, "Those who could not find candidates to field on 80 seats in UP have to blame someone. These people are tired of blaming the EVMs. Now they are making a mockery of democracy by accusing the Election Commission. They have always insulted the Constitution made by Dr BR Ambedkar."

Alleging that the SP has "no loyalty to democracy," he said, "They are the people who spread anarchy and who garland the mafia and terrorists.”

