"They are Misleading People": Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out At BJP Leaders

For the 2nd phase of the Lok Sabha election, i.e., on May 7th, the campaign is on the rise. In this vein, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Shivamogga. During the rally, Rahul Gandhi said that Prajwal has allegedly committed mass rape. PM Modi owes an apology to women for endorsing Revanna, who is accused of raping 400 women. He highlighted the association between Revanna and the NDA, pointing out JD(S)'s alliance with the NDA. Accusing PM Modi of supporting a ‘mass rapist’ Rahul Gandhi asserted that every woman in Karnataka should be aware of the PM's endorsement of Revanna despite the serious allegations against him. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP leaders were fully aware of Revanna's actions yet chose to support him, forming an alliance with JD(S) despite the controversy surrounding Prajwal. Asserting that PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and all BJP leaders owe an apology to every woman in the country. Rahul Gandhi condemned the act of seeking votes for someone accused of mass rape.

Throughout his speech, Rahul Gandhi attacked the central government and Prime Minister Modi, saying that the center has failed to provide jobs to the youth. He lashed out at the BJP leaders saying that they are misleading the people by telling lies.

A big public meeting of the Congress was organized at Allama Prabhu Maidan in Shivamogga. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and all important leaders including in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala voted for Congress candidate Geeta Shivrajkumar.

Rahul Gandhi had campaigned loudly in different parts of the state even in the first phase of the election. He campaigned for the Congress candidates in the constituencies where the 2nd phase elections were to be held and addressed a huge public meeting in Shivamogga and appealed to the Congress party to win. Winds of change are blowing in the country. Rahul Gandhi expressed his confidence that the INDI coalition would take power at the centre.Police tightened security at Rahul Gandhi's public meeting. A large number of people from all over Shivamogga came to participate in the "Raghul Gandhi Convention".