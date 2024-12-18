'They Did Not...': Sharad Pawar Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi (Watch Video)

The recently concluded Assembly election in Maharashtra has given the political atmosphere in the state a lot of momentum. The opposition parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of Shiv Sena UBT, Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SB, and Congress, were dealt a big blow after the Mahayuti alliance won over 230 seats.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and now NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, December 18, in Parliament. Pawar met Prime Minister Modi along with pomegranate farmers of Satara and Phaltan in Maharashtra. During this, he presented pomegranates to PM Modi. However, Pawar said that there was no political discussion in the meeting. "they did not have political discussions in the meeting."

Meanwhile, Thackeray and Fadnavis met in Nagpur on Tuesday for the first time after the polls and congratulated him. Uddhav Thackeray's son and senior Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who accompanied his father to the meeting, said the move was a step forward in working together for the interests of Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Delhi: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi today in the Parliament regarding pomegranate issue of farmers.



Visuals as he leaves from the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/5diMYHVCno — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

“Our party chief, Uddhav Thackeray met Chief Minister Fadnavis and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar today. What we have done is a step forward… that both sides should show political maturity and work together in the interest of Maharashtra the country. We may be in the opposition and they may be in the ruling coalition, but we are all elected representatives of the people and they (the ruling parties) can also listen to us, which may lead to some good things happening,” the Worli MLA said