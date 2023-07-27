Thieves decamp with entire ATM in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Ranchi, July 27 In a brazen act, a gang of thieves made off with entire ATM in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Barsot area under Barhi police station of the district in Wednesday night and the ATM was of the State Bank of India. The thieves even stole a pickup vehicle parked nearby to to take away the cash machine.

It was not known presently how much cash the ATM contained.

As per information, the ATM was set up in the house of Manoj Kumar alias Manilal, and the vehicle stolen by the thieves also belonged to him. As he woke up on Thursday, he noted the vehicle was missing and the ATM shutter was broken and informed the police. On getting information of the incident, senior police officers reached the spot.

It was also found that the thieves had sprayed chemical colours on the ATM's CCTV cameras.

In the last two years, cases of entire ATMs being taken away have been reported from Jharkhand's Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Palamu, Chatra, Dhanbad, and Ranchi districts.

