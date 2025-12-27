'This is what happens in a BJP-ruled state': Congress on Unnao rape case conviction suspension

New Delhi, Dec 27 The Congress on Saturday criticised the suspension of the sentence of former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in the Unnao rape case, saying that such developments reflect the state of justice in BJP-ruled states.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Naseer Hussain expressed concern over the decision, saying: "This is what happens in a BJP-ruled state."

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said that every citizen of the country wants justice for the Unnao rape survivor.

"If it appears that the judicial process is moving towards injustice, it sends a very negative message, not only across the nation but also to the world at large," he said, stressing the need to uphold public confidence in the justice system.

Mahila Congress national President Alka Lamba also criticised the investigative agencies, saying that people were increasingly losing faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Referring to the Ankita Bhandari and Unnao cases, she said that the demand for a fair and impartial CBI probe in the Ankita Bhandari case was not met.

"When we look at the CBI’s role in the Unnao case, it becomes difficult to decide whether the agency can still be trusted," she added.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said the party would continue to fight to ensure justice for the victim.

"Whether it is Kuldeep Sengar or any other accused, the Congress party will leave no stone unturned in ensuring they face justice. Rahul Gandhi has stated that the party stands with the victim’s family and will provide both legal assistance and support to secure justice. The Congress will not remain silent until the victim receives justice."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence and granting bail to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP), filed under Article 136 of the Constitution, challenges the December 23 order passed by the Delhi High Court allowing Sengar's application for suspension of sentence during the pendency of his appeal.

On Friday, the family members of the Unnao rape survivor, along with women’s rights activists, staged a protest outside the Delhi High Court against the suspension of the sentence of Sengar. The demonstrators raised slogans and expressed anger over the court’s decision to grant him conditional bail.

