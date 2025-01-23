'Those who abandoned Balasaheb’s thoughts cannot tolerate or speak out': Shinde takes dig at Uddhav

Mumbai, Jan 23 Shiv Sena supreme and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday took a dig at his former boss and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying that the condition of those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts is such that they can even not tolerate and even speak out.

"We cherished Balasaheb's thoughts. We never left them. That is why we got a resounding victory," he said amid thunderous applause at the rally organised on the occasion of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary to celebrate the party's thumping win in the state assembly election.

Taking a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said: "You need strength to fight elections independently. You cannot fight the election sitting at home. It does not work like this."

He attacked Uddhav Thackeray saying that he will build a memorial that will destroy Balasaheb's thoughts.

"You contested 97 seats in the assembly and won 20. We contested 80 seats and won 60 seats. Now tell me whose Shiv Sena is real? The people have already given their verdict," he noted.

"The uprising that we did two and a half years ago and the subsequent historic victory are being discussed all over the world. This success is due to Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts. It is due to the unity of the MahaYuti. This is the success of hard work, diligence and also due to beloved sisters, brothers, elders, youth and farmers for whom we worked relentlessly for two and a half years," said Shinde.

He further added: "In two and a half years, we worked with our feet on the ground. We did not waste a single moment. That is why we won. Development works were done fourfold. People-oriented schemes were made and development was also done. We combined both. That is why the people of the state showed their trust. That is why I bow down before the people. I bow to them too.’

"You all showed trust. You supported me. That is why the son of an ordinary farmer could become the Chief Minister of the state,’’ he said.

"Balasaheb taught self-respect. You measure how much work I have done in two and a half years. People used to say CM means Chief Minister. I say CM means common man. Now Devendra Fadnavis is the CM. I am DCM. DCM means Dedicated to the Common Man,’’ he remarked.

"Our self-respect is more important than any chair. This teaching was given to us by Balasaheb. You may become an MLA, an MP, a minister, but do not forget that you are a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, he announced the party’s membership drive while exhorting the party cadres to gear up for the upcoming local and civic body elections to continue the victory march.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor