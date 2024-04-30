Those who looted the country will have to pay back: PM Modi

Latur (Maharashtra), April 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that action against corrupt people would continue, and those who looted the country will have to pay back.

"I want to assure the citizens of the country that those who looted the country will have to pay back. This is Modi's guarantee," said PM Modi in his address at the campaign rally for the BJP nominee Sudhakar Shrangare who is pitted against Congress candidate Shivaji Kalge.

"During the Congress government, one would read new scams in newspapers every morning. The heading was Coalgate, a scam of so many lakhs of crores in coal. What is the headline now? So many crores of rupees were caught from here and there. Today, bundles of notes were found in the mattress. A lot of money was found in the garage. Does this news come or not? You choose me for the job of weeding out the corruption or not? Should I do this work or not? Today, these looters are rotting in jail. I want to assure the citizens of the country that those who have looted the country have to pay back. This is Modi's guarantee," said PM Modi.

PM Modi targeted the Congress, saying "The people of our country have always been hardworking, the youth have always been talented. But Congress has sinned crushing the dreams of Indian youth for 60 years. Congress has considered only one family. But Modi thinks of every family in the country. My India, my family."

"We're simplifying old rules. Last year, we got rid of more than 40,000 compliances. Today, when this burden is removed from the citizens of the country, they are making good efforts in every sector," PM Modi said.

He claimed that Congress' manifesto this time had the "stamp" of the Muslim League.

"Congress has never allowed SC, ST or OBC leadership to advance. The reason Congress is angry with Modi is because Modi is talking about Dalit, oppressed and the underprivileged," he claimed.

"In the last 10 years, most MLAs and MPs from SC, ST and OBC communities are with BJP and NDA. More than 60 per cent of the ministers in the Union Cabinet belong to the SC, ST and OBC communities. Today the SC, ST, OBC communities believe in Modi because the lives of crores of such families have changed in the last 10 years. Some got free ration, some got free treatment, there are crores of colleagues who were given their first solid house after many generations," said PM Modi amid loud applause from the audience.

