Those who oppose Sanatan, speak ill of Hindus seen as Congressmen today: Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, May 2 Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Kalki Dhaam Peethadheeshwar and the sacked Congress leader, lashed out at the party on Thursday for "drifting away" from its founding principles and said that this was the reason for it losing touch with the ground realities as well as the masses.

"Today’s Congress is not the same party founded decades ago. The Congress party was founded on principles like patriotism, nationalism, national unity and believed in the ideology of Lord Ram but today, the party seems to have lost touch with all this," Acharya Krishnam said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

"Today, those who speak against the nation are seen and perceived as Congressmen. Those who oppose Sanatan Dharma, those who speak ill of Hindus are seen as Congressmen. Those who question the existence of Lord Ram are perceived as Congressmen," he added.

Pramod Krishnam further said that if the perception of the party has undergone sea change or slumped to a low level, Congress leaders are themselves to blame for this.

“In the last ten years, a couple of Congress leaders have abused and cursed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insulted and denigrated Bharat Mata by supporting tukde-tukde gang. All this went against the party but the leadership didn’t pay heed and kept supporting such elements. This resulted in consistent decline for the party over the years,” he said.

He further said that the negative perception about the party didn’t build in just one day. It happened because Congress lost its core principles over the last 20 years, first from 2004 to 2014 and then from 2014 to 2024.

"Today, being a Congressman means that you should have an anti-Hindu stance. Those who speak ill against Hindus and spew hatred against Hindutva are elevated and promoted by the party. Those who align with anti-national forces are encouraged in the party and this is the real reason behind its downfall," Acharya Krishnam said.

“Today, the very basis and stance of the Congress party has become anti-India. Therefore, whoever spews venom against the country, the party starts developing close ties with them, irrespective of where he/she lives,” he pointed out.

Acharya Krishnam also took exception to party’s ‘practice’ of sullying the country’s image by making false claims on foreign territories.

“When you say on foreign territory that Indian democracy is in danger, Muslims are under threat, you deliberately bring a bad name to the motherland,” he highlighted.

He also questioned Congress leaders on the "death of democracy", asking could they be able to abuse the Prime Minister on a daily basis if there was no democracy in the country.

"There is no better democracy than India in the whole world," Acharya Krishnam said on a closing note.

