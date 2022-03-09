Thousands of workers given round wise training for vote counting: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, S Karuna Raju, on Wednesday informed that thousands of workers have been given round wise training for the counting of votes in the state as the real task is the declaration of results of Assembly elections.

He also said that the Election Commission of India has issued a counting schedule which will begin at 8 am tomorrow.

"The real task is result declaration. The EC has issued a counting schedule which will start at 8 am tomorrow, March 10. Thousands of our workers have been given round wise training," Raju told ANI.

Further, Punjab CEO termed the vote-counting a "systematic work" that requires precision and patience.

"Counting of votes is a systematic work requiring precision and patience," Raju added.

The polling for the Assembly elections in Punjab took place in a single phase on February 20.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

However, exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for AAP in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.

( With inputs from ANI )

