Threat mail to Delhi school was hoax, say police

New Delhi [India], April 12 : A bomb threat via email to a school in the national capital was a hoax, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The police said that the SWAT team reached the spot and conducted a search operation in which various rounds of searches were made.

According to the police, the threat was received at 10.50 am, following which all students were evacuated.

"The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed," Delhi Police said.

"At 10:50 am the school got a bomb threat via e-mail. We evacuated all the students. We deployed BDT and BDS teams. We informed the Special Cell and Special Branch. We have done a visual search with the SWAT team," Chandan Choudhary, DCP South said.

The DCP said that the police are trying to ascertain the source of the mail.

"Two rounds of search operations already completed, the third round is underway. The SWAT team is also at the spot. We are trying to ascertain where this mail came from. Most probably it was a hoax call. Last November, a similar threat e-mail was traced to a Germany-based server," DCP South said earlier in the day.

In a similar incident, a bomb threat was received at Bihar's Patna airport following which a search operation was conducted.

The Samastipur Police took the caller into custody.

"Initial inquiry revealed that the person had made the call under the influence of alcohol. Detailed inquiry is being done. The phone from which the call was made has been recovered. Prima facie it appears to be a hoax call," Rajeev Mishra, SSP, Patna said.

