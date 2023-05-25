Three arrested in Delhi for duping man of Rs 4 lakh

New Delhi, May 25 Three persons were arrested on the charges of duping a man of Rs 4 lakh by selling him fake US dollars in Delhi, an official said.

The accused were identified as Arun Kumar (42), a resident of Vishwas Nagar, Zakir Sheikh (32) and Shamal (50), both residents of the Jahangirpuri area.

According to police, on April 20, an incident of cheating was reported at Dabri police station wherein the complainant stated that he was contacted by one Raju, who lured him to buy dollars amounting to Rs 20 lakh in just Rs four lakh.

"The complainant fell into his trap and handed over four lakh rupees to Raju who gave him a bundle of fake dollars and fled from the spot," said M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (dwarka).

During investigation, the police team checked the CCTV footage of the spot as well as nearby places.

"As per analysis of the CCTV footage, it was established that a team of five-six persons were found roaming suspiciously near the place of incident," said the DCP.

The trails of the accused were followed by the police team through visiting the connecting CCTV cameras and route followed by the gang.

"The team followed the route of the suspects who were on two motorcycles. On the basis of technical and manual surveillance, it was revealed that the mobile phone of the accused was consistently in the area of Jahangirpuri, Delhi," said the DCP.

However, on the basis of specific inputs, Zakir Sheikh and Shamal were nabbed near Inderlok metro station and one fake bundle of dollars was recovered from their possession.

"Further, at their instance another Arun was also arrested from his home and one fake bundle of dollars was also recovered from his possession," said the DCP.

On interrogation, all the accused revealed that they along with one Rana, Ibrahim, and Kaish used to cheat the people by giving them fake US dollars by luring them of huge profits.

