Three bike riders killed in road accident in K'taka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), May 26 Three persons including a minor were killed on the spot on Monday following a head-on collision between a bike and a bus attached to Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKSRTC).

All of the deceased were travelling on a bike. They are identified as 17-year-old Chandrakanth, 20-year-old Vishal and 23-year-old Sameer. The incident had taken place at the Bengaluru Circle near Kamalapura town in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

The deceased were residents of Kinni Sadak village. They were travelling from their village to Kalaburagi city. The bus was coming from Kalaburagi and travelling towards Humnabad town.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident. More details are awaited.

